Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Short Interest Update

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 126,985 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 29th total of 182,880 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTEN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mingteng International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mingteng International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Mingteng International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 105,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,964. Mingteng International has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5,206.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.54.

Mingteng International Group Limited is a special-purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with a focus on business combinations in the Greater China region. Sponsored by Guangdong Mingteng Investment Holdings Group Co, Ltd., the company completed its initial public offering on the NASDAQ under the ticker MTEN in early 2023. Its primary objective is to leverage sponsor expertise and industry relationships to identify and merge with businesses in high-growth sectors.

The company targets acquisitions across advanced manufacturing, new energy, healthcare, technology and related industries that exhibit strong growth potential.

