Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.46 and last traded at $177.4740, with a volume of 9093787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.14.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,475,000 after purchasing an additional 370,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.