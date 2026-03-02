Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sinclair (SBGI)

Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2026 – Sinclair had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Sinclair had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2026 – Sinclair was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/14/2026 – Sinclair was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -59.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Sinclair news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $103,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,118.65. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Gibber sold 29,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $489,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,084.24. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,637 shares of company stock valued at $815,535. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

