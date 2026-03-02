Barry Steele Purchases 2,064 Shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Steele bought 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,906.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,080. This represents a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $9.29. 259,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.86 and a beta of 1.67. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1,160.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InfuSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in the rental, management and servicing of infusion pumps and associated devices used primarily for outpatient infusion therapy. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes equipment delivery, setup and retrieval, preventive and corrective maintenance, reprocessing and quality assurance. InfuSystem’s offerings are designed to help hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, oncology clinics and private infusion suites streamline clinical operations and maintain compliance with safety standards.

In addition to pump rental and repair services, InfuSystem has expanded into remote patient monitoring solutions.

