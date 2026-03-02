NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CEO Sells $14,753,257.75 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Davidson sold 443,707 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $14,753,257.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,288. The trade was a 71.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.04.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 906.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

