Reviewing TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) and Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL)

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) and TryHard (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brightstar Lottery and TryHard”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightstar Lottery $2.51 billion 1.00 $147.00 million $0.76 17.67 TryHard $3.54 billion 0.01 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brightstar Lottery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TryHard.

44.3% of Brightstar Lottery shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Brightstar Lottery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brightstar Lottery and TryHard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightstar Lottery 5.85% 9.81% 1.70% TryHard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brightstar Lottery and TryHard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightstar Lottery 0 1 1 1 3.00 TryHard 1 0 0 0 1.00

Brightstar Lottery currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.92%. Given Brightstar Lottery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brightstar Lottery is more favorable than TryHard.

Summary

Brightstar Lottery beats TryHard on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightstar Lottery

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers digital gaming and betting; sports betting; and technology and management services. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

About TryHard

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Our principal businesses comprise (i) event curation, (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants. Our innovative approach focuses on delivering immersive event curation that typically combines art, music, and technology to create unforgettable experiences. We achieve this through our expertise in designing and producing highly-customized events, such as interactive exhibitions, music festivals, live concerts, and themed parties, as we strive to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. In addition, our consultancy and management services leverage data-driven insights to optimize venue operations and enhance customer satisfaction, with the goal to drive revenue growth. Our team of experienced professionals provides comprehensive support, including strategic planning, operational management, and marketing solutions, to help entertainment venues and restaurants achieve their full potential. We also offer unique sub-leasing opportunities for entertainment venues, complete with tailored programming and marketing support. This enables our partners to benefit from our expertise in creating engaging experiences, while also enjoying flexible and favorable leasing terms. Furthermore, our exceptional dining experiences are displayed through our owned and operated restaurants, bars, and food and beverage outlets. Our culinary team crafts innovative cuisine and mixology, using fresh ingredients and innovative techniques, to create memorable dining experiences. By merging creativity, technology and hospitality expertise, we strive to redefine the entertainment landscape in Japan and beyond. Our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction drives us to continuously push boundaries and exceed expectations. Our principal executive offices are located in Osaka, Japan.

