Standard Motor Products Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) executives highlighted strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, pointing to continued momentum across its North American aftermarket businesses, steady performance at its recently acquired Nissens Automotive segment, and a rebound in Engineered Solutions. Management also discussed tariffs, integration synergies, and the company’s initial outlook for 2026.

Q4 and full-year growth driven by aftermarket strength and Nissens

Chief Executive Officer Eric Sills said the company was “quite pleased” with results, noting that fourth-quarter revenue rose more than 12% and full-year sales increased more than 22%. He attributed much of the growth to the Nissens acquisition, which closed in late 2024. Excluding Nissens, Sills said sales were up about 4% for both the quarter and the year.

Segment performance: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, Nissens, and Engineered Solutions

Chief Financial Officer Nathan Iles said consolidated fourth-quarter sales increased 12.2% and adjusted EBITDA rose to 9.7% of net sales. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 19.1% for the quarter, driven by higher sales and operating performance. For the full year, Iles reported sales up 22.4% and up 4% excluding Nissens, with adjusted EBITDA margin improving 160 basis points and non-GAAP diluted EPS increasing 26.8%. He said the company’s top line was in line with prior expectations, while the bottom line exceeded the previously provided range.

In North American Vehicle Control, the company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $193.7 million, up 3.3% year-over-year, despite a challenging comparison. Sills emphasized the non-discretionary nature of many of the company’s categories and said customer point-of-sale (POS) performance was up in the mid-single digits throughout 2025. During Q&A, Sills confirmed POS was “pretty consistent really all year long” in the mid-single digits for major customers.

However, Sills and Iles both noted weakness in wire sets. Sills said wire sets declined 27% in the quarter, weighing on the broader wire sets subcategory, which brought that portion of the segment down 2%. He described wire sets as less than 10% of Vehicle Control and a category in “secular decline,” adding that customer shelf resets led to inventory right-sizing. Management said POS for wire sets was down only mid-single digits, which they viewed as more indicative of underlying demand. Iles said Vehicle Control adjusted EBITDA margin was flat year-over-year at 11.1%, with higher volume offset by gross margin compression from passing through tariffs at cost and higher distribution expenses related to transitioning into a new warehouse.

In North American Temperature Control, net sales rose 5.9% in the fourth quarter to $61.5 million. Sills noted the fourth quarter is seasonally the smallest in the “heat-related” business, and he emphasized that full-year performance is a better indicator. For the full year, he said the segment was up more than 12%, citing a lengthening air conditioning season and continued adoption of the company’s A/C kit program, which bundles parts needed for a complete repair. Iles said Temperature Control adjusted EBITDA margin was 13% in the fourth quarter, supported by higher volume and improved operating expense leverage, and he highlighted full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7% for the segment.

Nissens Automotive, which has been part of SMP since November 2024, contributed $64 million in sales in the quarter and $305 million for the year, according to Sills. He said Nissens posted full-year mid-single-digit increases from 2024 in local currency and continued to perform well even as others reported a softening European market. Sills attributed Nissens’ outperformance to participation in non-discretionary categories, strength in Eastern and Southern Europe, and share gains through new category placement, increased share of wallet, and brand “pull-through” at workshops.

Iles provided additional detail, noting Nissens sales increased $28.4 million, or 79%, in the fourth quarter, primarily due to having an additional month of results in 2025 versus 2024, along with continued strength. Nissens adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.1% in Q4, and full-year adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.9%, which Iles said was in line with expectations. He also noted Nissens’ seasonality, with fourth-quarter profitability generally lower due to its temperature control product mix.

In Engineered Solutions, management said the business experienced a downturn beginning in mid-2024 but began improving in mid-2025. Sills said fourth-quarter sales were up about 6% year-over-year and that sequential improvement had continued. Iles reported segment sales up 6.3% in the quarter and adjusted EBITDA up 9.6%, aided by improved gross margin and operating expense leverage. He also said the company incurred some one-time costs related to winding down certain customer programs, which were adjusted for non-GAAP reporting.

Tariffs and pricing actions

Sills said the tariff environment had become “more stable” in recent months, and he stated that in the fourth quarter, tariff-related costs were “essentially offset by pricing.” He added that the company was assessing the impact of recent announcements and rule changes, but said SMP has developed processes with customers to “flex” as tariffs are eliminated or added.

Iles emphasized that the company’s 2026 outlook does not include the effect of recent changes in U.S. tariffs on imported goods due to ongoing uncertainty. He said SMP plans to continue offsetting tariff costs with dollar-for-dollar pricing pass-through.

Nissens integration: synergies and internal control remediation

Management said it is actively pursuing both cost and revenue synergies from the Nissens acquisition. Sills described efforts to optimize sourcing, increase purchasing leverage on freight and logistics, and pursue cross-selling across regions and categories. During Q&A, he said 2025 was focused on putting programs in place, including filling SKU gaps in shared categories and adding entire categories where one business had a presence and the other did not. He cited a December launch of ignition coils in Europe as an example, noting the products are manufactured in Poland, which he called “a great selling point in Europe for Europe.”

On cost synergies, Sills reiterated the company’s previously stated goal of achieving a run-rate of $8 million to $12 million in savings by the end of 2026. He said the company was “very comfortable” with that target and believed it was “ahead of that,” while noting savings may be spread across the broader enterprise rather than solely within the Nissens segment results.

Iles also disclosed that the company identified a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting at Nissens related to general IT controls, as described in the company’s 10-K. He said the weakness did not result in an error in the financial statements and that the company received a clean opinion from KPMG. Iles said SMP is taking action to remediate controls through a technical solution and enhanced compensating controls. In response to an analyst question, management said it is working on remediation and will provide updates as progress continues.

Cash flow, leverage, and 2026 outlook

For cash flow, Iles said operating cash flow for 2025 was $57.4 million, down $19.3 million from the prior year, primarily due to increased inventory in the fourth quarter to support growth and prepare for the upcoming selling season. He added that higher tariff costs also contributed to the inventory increase. Capital expenditures were $38.7 million, including $10.4 million related to the new distribution center, with spending moderating as that project nears completion.

On financing, Iles said the company paid $27.3 million in dividends and borrowed $27.7 million under its credit agreement, while also repaying $51.4 million from the second quarter through the fourth quarter. Net debt ended the year at $546.7 million, and leverage was 2.7x EBITDA. He said the company expects to reach its target leverage ratio of 2x by the end of 2026.

Looking ahead, Iles said the company expects 2026 sales growth in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range, supported by momentum in North America and Europe and more stable conditions in Engineered Solutions. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin outlook is 11% to 12% of net sales, reflecting benefits from growth but also margin pressure from passing through tariff-related costs. Additional assumptions include:

Interest expense of about $30 million for 2026

Income tax rate of 27.5% to 28%

Depreciation and amortization of $45 million to $50 million, reflecting full-year depreciation on distribution center investments and continued business investment

Operating expenses (inclusive of factoring) of approximately $106 million to $114 million per quarter

Iles and Sills also discussed seasonal dynamics in Temperature Control, noting that preseason orders can fall in either the first or second quarter depending on shipping timing. Management said the first quarter of 2026 faces a difficult comparison due to a particularly strong first quarter last year, and encouraged investors to view the first half in total when assessing cadence.

In closing remarks, Sills said the company believes it is outperforming due to structural advantages, customer relationships, and execution, adding that it remains “very bullish” about the future despite supply chain complexity and broader economic uncertainty.

About Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

