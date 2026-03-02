MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $348.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $254.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.74.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.08. 563,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.84. MasTec has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $310.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MasTec by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,072 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,479,000 after purchasing an additional 138,269 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,792,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

