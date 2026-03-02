Scotiabank Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $67.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on D. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.07. 3,175,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Thryve Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.