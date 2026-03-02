Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

KRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of KRC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.54. 737,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,912. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.88). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.The firm had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high?quality office and mixed?use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit?oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid?20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

