Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Athira Pharma (LONA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: LONA) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2026 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/26/2026 – Athira Pharma is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by Mizuho from “neutral” to “outperform”. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2026 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “hold”.

2/11/2026 – Athira Pharma is now covered by Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock.

Athira Pharma, traded as LONA on the NASDAQ, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapeutics intended to restore neuronal health and function in neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders. The company’s research approach centers on modulating pathways involved in synaptic repair and neurotrophic signaling to address underlying neuronal dysfunction rather than solely treating symptoms.

Athira’s lead investigational therapy is fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small-molecule candidate designed to potentiate hepatocyte growth factor (HGF)/MET pathway signaling with the aim of improving synaptic connectivity and cognitive performance in patients with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and related cognitive impairments.

