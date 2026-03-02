DA Davidson Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $350.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.11.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $6.70 on Monday, reaching $304.72. 714,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.84. MasTec has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $310.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 344.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MasTec by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

