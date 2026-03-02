Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,482 and last traded at GBX 7,668, with a volume of 874313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,712.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £224.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is £129.45 and its 200 day moving average is £166.18. The company has a market cap of £13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

