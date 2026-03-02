Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.67. Approximately 7,148,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,416,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKLO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.

The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $748,221.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $4,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,703,266.65. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,744,726 shares of company stock worth $151,549,790. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

