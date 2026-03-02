Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.28 and last traded at $166.07. Approximately 8,309,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 12,180,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -437.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,277,730. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

