PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,259 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 29th total of 3,860 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,887 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in PureTech Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,973,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PureTech Health by 50.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRTC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 9,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on creating and developing first-in-class medicines across immunology, inflammation, oncology and neuroscience. The company operates through a model of incubating programs in-house and advancing selected assets into independent, value-creating entities. Its internal pipeline includes multiple clinical and preclinical candidates addressing fibrotic diseases, solid tumors and rare genetic disorders.

PureTech’s proprietary platform technologies span modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and cell-based therapies.

