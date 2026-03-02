AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Short Interest Update

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,307,273 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 29th total of 11,993,935 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,807,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,807,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AtlasClear Price Performance

Shares of ATCH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. AtlasClear has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Get AtlasClear alerts:

AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. AtlasClear had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 90.79%.

Institutional Trading of AtlasClear

AtlasClear Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtlasClear by 740.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AtlasClear by 1,823.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 921,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 873,348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AtlasClear by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtlasClear by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 400,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 122,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AtlasClear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AtlasClear, Inc (NYSE American: ATCH) is a financial technology and market-services company focused on the execution and clearing of equity-linked derivatives in the United States. Through its registered broker-dealer and clearing subsidiary, Atlas Clearing, LLC, the firm operates a dedicated trading venue for covered warrants and warrant-like instruments. The platform is designed to deliver efficient trade execution, enhanced liquidity and robust price discovery for institutional investors.

The company’s core offerings include proprietary market-making strategies, electronic order matching and centralized post-trade clearing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtlasClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtlasClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.