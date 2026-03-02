AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Short Interest Update

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,307,273 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 29th total of 11,993,935 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,807,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,807,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
AtlasClear Price Performance
Shares of ATCH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. AtlasClear has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.92.
AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. AtlasClear had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 90.79%.
AtlasClear Company Profile
AtlasClear, Inc (NYSE American: ATCH) is a financial technology and market-services company focused on the execution and clearing of equity-linked derivatives in the United States. Through its registered broker-dealer and clearing subsidiary, Atlas Clearing, LLC, the firm operates a dedicated trading venue for covered warrants and warrant-like instruments. The platform is designed to deliver efficient trade execution, enhanced liquidity and robust price discovery for institutional investors.
The company’s core offerings include proprietary market-making strategies, electronic order matching and centralized post-trade clearing services.
