Patrick Sean Neville Sells 30,000 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Patrick Sean Neville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, Patrick Sean Neville sold 5,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.
- On Friday, December 12th, Patrick Sean Neville sold 5,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.
- On Friday, December 12th, Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.
Circle Internet Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRCL stock traded up $12.75 on Monday, hitting $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,585,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,431,398. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion and a PE ratio of -42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61.
Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.12.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Circle Internet Group
About Circle Internet Group
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group
- America’s 1776 happening again
- A Rockefeller Moment Is Unfolding in Rare Earths
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.