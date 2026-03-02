Short Interest in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Expands By 61.0%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 245,115 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the January 29th total of 152,268 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CINT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:CINT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 121,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,524. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CI&T has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,882,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CI&T by 24,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,460,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 1,454,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CI&T by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 364,696 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 90.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

