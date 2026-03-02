Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,332,765 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the January 29th total of 2,633,872 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.17. 2,275,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,192. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 32.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,889,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 89,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 247,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 426,859 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,413,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 614,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,103,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 888,608 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Goldman Sachs BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.25.

View Our Latest Report on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.