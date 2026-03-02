Investors Purchase High Volume of Circle Internet Group Call Options (NYSE:CRCL)

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 158,937 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 119,101 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $247.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on Circle Internet Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.12.

Circle Internet Group News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — Traders bought 158,937 call options (? +33% vs. typical volume), signaling speculative bullish bets that amplify upside momentum after the strong quarter.

Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs commentary — A recent note described as a "shock message" after Circle's blowout quarter has drawn attention and contributed to volatility; the content appears to be influencing positioning but the sentiment is mixed until the full note is parsed. Goldman Sachs analyst delivers shock message on Circle after blowout quarter

Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory timing — Coverage noted the CLARITY Act deadline, which could affect Circle's business model around stablecoins and regulatory clarity; the outcome is uncertain and can be a catalyst either way. Circle (CRCL) Stock Price Prediction as Today is the CLARITY Act Deadline

Neutral Sentiment: Peer/value comparison — A Zacks piece comparing Piper Sandler (PIPR) and CRCL may inform relative-value flows into/out of Circle but is not a direct catalyst. PIPR vs. CRCL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling — Multiple executives and directors (CEO Jeremy Allaire, CFO Jeremy Fox?Geen, President Heath Tarbert, directors and other insiders) reported large sales on Feb. 26 totaling millions of dollars and meaningful percentage reductions in holdings. Heavy insider selling can pressure sentiment even after good results. Representative filing: CFO Form 4

Negative Sentiment: Price-target cut — Needham trimmed its CRCL price target to $130, which may cool some upside expectations despite still being above current levels; target cuts can weigh on momentum. Needham & Company cuts price target

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

In other Circle Internet Group news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 425,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,276,550. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 47,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,311,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 261,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,495,310. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,809 shares of company stock worth $24,203,190.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CRCL traded up $12.75 on Monday, hitting $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,611,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,431,877. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.00. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Featured Stories

