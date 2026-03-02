JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 222,642 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 29th total of 166,095 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 944,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

JQUA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,097. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $64.90.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

