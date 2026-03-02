Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,118,507 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 29th total of 20,898,922 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,810,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,810,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 279,232 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $836,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 987.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 161,263 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.12. 4,290,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,458. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 305.28%. The company had revenue of $754.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Citigroup upgraded Brookdale Senior Living to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

