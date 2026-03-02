CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $387.15 and last traded at $384.86. 3,747,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,839,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.98.
CrowdStrike News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler highlights AI as a demand accelerator and sees large upside, arguing the recent sell?off is overdone — supports a bullish view into earnings. Why This Analyst Sees Nearly 40% Upside To CrowdStrike Stock Despite High Valuation?
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade ahead of earnings argues CrowdStrike has been overly punished by the software selloff and sees limited risk to guidance — a catalyst for short?term buying. Why CrowdStrike’s stock just got an upgrade ahead of earnings
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan flags Falcon Flex adoption as a material growth driver and maintains a constructive stance, reinforcing the company’s product?led growth story. JPMorgan Highlights Falcon Flex Adoption as Key Driver for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews and consensus KPI guides (TipRanks, Yahoo Finance) highlight revenue, subscription ARR growth and guidance as the items to watch — results and forward commentary will move the stock. CrowdStrike Q4 Earnings on Deck – Consensus Expectations and Key KPIs to Watch
- Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance and other previews reiterate that Q4 results (after the close) and commentary on AI impact and customer wins will be the primary catalysts for intra?day moves. Earnings To Watch: CrowdStrike (CRWD) Reports Q4 Results Tomorrow
- Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga cautions that AI?driven disruption has roiled the stock and expects volatility around the print — underscores earnings risk even as long?term narratives persist. CrowdStrike Q4 Preview: ‘Expect Volatility’ As AI Disruption Trade Roils Shares, Expert Says
- Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird cut its price target to $450 and moved to a neutral rating — reduces near?term upside expectations and may pressure sentiment. Baird Price Target Change
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target to $500 and other shops have reduced targets — multiple PT cuts reflect valuation concerns and cap short?term gains. Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CrowdStrike Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades and headline flow have previously driven intraday weakness (reported 2.4% drop on a prior downgrade) — highlights sensitivity to analyst revisions. CrowdStrike Stock Price Down on Analyst Downgrade
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.62.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.5%
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.44, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.83.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,999.04. The trade was a 41.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- A Rockefeller Moment Is Unfolding in Rare Earths
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.