CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $387.15 and last traded at $384.86. 3,747,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,839,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.98.

CrowdStrike News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.44, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,999.04. The trade was a 41.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

