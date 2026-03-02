Short Interest in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Expands By 36.9%

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,059,227 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 29th total of 3,695,833 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,695,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,695,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.21. 727,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,111. Calix has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on Calix in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Calix from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calix by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 176,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Calix by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

