Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.06 EPS

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($2.06), FiscalAI reports. Great Elm Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of ($39.96) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million.

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Performance

GECC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,538. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GECC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on Great Elm Capital Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GECC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in private, middle-market companies. The firm targets senior secured loans, subordinated debt and equity securities of U.S. companies, with a focus on businesses offering stable cash flows and potential for growth. Industry sectors of interest include business services, consumer products, industrials and healthcare, among others.

GECC’s investment strategy emphasizes portfolio diversification and active management.

