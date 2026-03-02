Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 112001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Visible Gold Mines Trading Up 12.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Visible Gold Mines Company Profile

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

