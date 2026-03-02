Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.09 and last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 1085518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.
Read Our Latest Report on Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.1%
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.07%.The company had revenue of C$173.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.84, for a total transaction of C$118,388.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 113,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,862.72. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.