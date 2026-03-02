Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.09 and last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 1085518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.07%.The company had revenue of C$173.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.84, for a total transaction of C$118,388.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 113,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,862.72. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.