Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.17 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 10038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$5.67.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.
