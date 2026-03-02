Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 24,092 shares.The stock last traded at $53.6188 and had previously closed at $53.4320.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Energias de Portugal Stock Down 0.4%

About Energias de Portugal

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.

