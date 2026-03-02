Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,275 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 29th total of 1,683 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PWER traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.39 and a beta of 1.06.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura Energy Transition ETF
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Energy Transition ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Energy Transition ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.