Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,275 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 29th total of 1,683 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nomura Energy Transition ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWER traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Nomura Energy Transition ETF Company Profile

The Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (PWER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies across various sectors that facilitate transition to low carbon energy sources and lower emission power production. PWER was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

