Belite Bio Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) used its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to outline regulatory and commercialization plans for tinlarebant in Stargardt disease, provide updates across its clinical portfolio, and review a sharply expanded cash position following multiple financings.

DRAGON phase III results and next clinical steps

Management highlighted December’s top-line readout from the Phase III pivotal DRAGON trial in Stargardt disease as a key milestone. According to the company, the study met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a 36% reduction in the growth rate of atrophy lesion measured by definitely decreased autofluorescence (DDAF) The company also provided enrollment updates on two late-stage studies:

DRAGON II : Belite Bio said it reached its target of 60 subjects in January. As of Feb. 27, enrollment stood at 72 subjects, and management expects final enrollment of 72 to 75 participants, noting that screened subjects can still be admitted after registration closes.

: Belite Bio said it reached its target of 60 subjects in January. As of Feb. 27, enrollment stood at 72 subjects, and management expects final enrollment of participants, noting that screened subjects can still be admitted after registration closes. PHOENIX (geographic atrophy, or GA): The company said it completed enrollment with 430 subjects.

FDA filing plans and the role of DRAGON II

On the question-and-answer portion of the call, Belite Bio said it remains on track to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) in the second quarter of 2026 and expects the submission to be a rolling one. Management said it is waiting on the clinical study report (CSR), which it expects to be finalized “this month,” and stated that once the CSR is complete, it would be ready to submit “pretty soon.”

Management also clarified that DRAGON II is intended for Japan only, explaining that Japanese regulators want data in Japanese patients.

Commercial launch preparation and early launch expectations

Belite Bio characterized 2026 as a “transformative year,” with tinlarebant positioned to potentially become “the first ever approved therapy” for Stargardt disease. Management said it has begun commercialization preparation work and has already hired key leadership positions. The company said it is now building capabilities across sales, market access, medical affairs, marketing, regulatory, and operations.

In terms of launch timing, management said it expects to launch tinlarebant in the U.S. by Q1 2027, assuming an NDA filing in Q2 2026. The company discussed a planned field organization of about 25 to 30 people at launch, describing two areas of focus: one team oriented toward genetic testing to confirm patients, and another team focused on the drug and brand. Management added that the team could expand after two years to reach more of the U.S.

Belite Bio executives described the launch as relatively straightforward from a product standpoint because Stargardt disease currently has no approved treatment, while also emphasizing execution priorities such as increasing physician awareness, accelerating genetic testing, and obtaining insurance coverage. The company’s chief medical officer added that many Stargardt patients are already captured in databases at large academic centers, often with genotype information, which could support faster identification and outreach after approval.

Pricing commentary and label considerations

Asked about pricing, management said it is still early to set a price. However, the company referenced an “average rare disease drug price in the U.S.” of roughly $350,000 and said it expects tinlarebant sales “can be doing better than that,” while reiterating that pricing decisions are premature.

On potential labeling, management said it plans to pursue a broad Stargardt label for patients 12 and older. Executives said they have discussed with the FDA that Stargardt is the same disease in children and adults and argued there is no evidence the populations would respond differently. Management cited disease progression data indicating lesion growth profiles are not dramatically different across age groups.

On regulatory expectations outside the U.S., the company’s chief medical officer addressed the role of visual acuity, saying it is important to regulators but difficult to demonstrate over typical trial durations. He pointed to historical progression data indicating average visual acuity loss is small on an annual basis, making it challenging to show a meaningful difference within a two-year study. He said DDAF has been shown to correlate with visual acuity loss in cross-sectional analyses and that visual acuity benefit may emerge over a longer period of treatment.

Geographic atrophy outlook and pipeline prioritization

For the GA program, management said it expects an interim look in the second half of the year, noting it has not yet reviewed the data and is prioritizing work related to the Stargardt filing and launch. Management said it expects to provide further updates, potentially as soon as the next quarter.

Discussing what magnitude of effect could be viewed as success in GA, the chief medical officer referenced efficacy signals from registration trials of injectable GA therapies, citing figures of 13%, 21%, and 14%. He said achieving a similar threshold with an oral therapy would be considered a success and suggested the company is “more ambitious,” referencing the 36% result in Stargardt and stating that a roughly 15% to 20% effect “could absolutely be possible,” with a goal to go beyond that.

Asked about the company’s LBS-009 program, management said there are no plans yet and reiterated that near-term priorities remain focused on tinlarebant and a successful U.S. launch.

On commercialization outside the U.S., management said it is keeping its options open, including partnering or licensing, and indicated it wants to prioritize the FDA process before committing significant resources to multiple regions. Executives said they are in contact with regulators including the EMA and PMDA, and described a sequencing priority of the U.S. first, followed by Europe and Japan, and then China and other regions.

Belite Bio also addressed Stargardt prevalence, with management estimating about 53,000 U.S. patients affected by ABCA4-mutated retinal disease, including Stargardt disease, based on genetic database analyses and penetration assumptions. Executives said the availability of a treatment could increase diagnosis rates, drawing a parallel to increased identification after the introduction of LUXTURNA in a different inherited retinal disease.

Finally, management said it plans to expand into younger pediatric patients and noted it has an approved pediatric investigational plan with the EMA, which it intends to initiate in April. The company described the planned study as a two-year trial assessing safety and efficacy in children ages 3 to 11.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported R&D expense of $14.6 million versus $7.3 million in the prior-year quarter, and SG&A expense of $13.5 million versus $4.2 million, with increases attributed to trial activity, manufacturing, timing of an Australian R&D tax incentive, share-based compensation, and professional services tied to development milestones and preparation for commercialization and filing. Net loss for the quarter was $25.3 million compared with $10.1 million a year earlier.

For the full year, R&D expense rose to $45.4 million from $29.9 million, SG&A increased to $38.9 million from $10.1 million, and net loss widened to $77.6 million from $36.1 million in 2024.

Belite Bio ended the year with $772.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury bills and notes, up from $145.2 million at the end of 2024. Management said the cash increase followed a year of fundraising that included an underwritten public offering, two registered direct offerings, and a PIPE. Looking ahead, management estimated that over the next three years, pipeline and R&D-related activities including the NDA submission would cost about $150 million, while commercialization spending over the next three years would likely total roughly $150 million to $200 million.

About Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

