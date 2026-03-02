Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Morningstar (MORN)

Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2026 – Morningstar was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/17/2026 – Morningstar had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $257.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Morningstar was given a new $280.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/12/2026 – Morningstar was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

1/23/2026 – Morningstar was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $1,173,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,184,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,629,973.56. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,243 shares of company stock worth $14,219,154. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

