John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,745 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 29th total of 40,564 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. Financially in Tune LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2,155.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 504,400 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

JHEM traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $36.97. 81,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

