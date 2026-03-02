Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,043 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 29th total of 8,174 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $163.41. The company has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

