Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Short Interest Up 59.8% in February

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,313 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the January 29th total of 9,581 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,836 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.4%

PJP stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,900. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $415.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 829.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $735,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States pharmaceutical companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all types.

