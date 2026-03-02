Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.32, FiscalAI reports.
Biohaven Stock Up 2.3%
BHVN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.14. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $36.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Biohaven by 20.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 574,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.
The company’s most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.
