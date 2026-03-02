Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Quanterix’s conference call:

Quanterix ended Q4 with a strong liquidity and cost profile — $122M in cash, no debt, has realized $74M of an $85M synergy target and expects to reach full synergies by end of Q1, with a plan to achieve cash-flow breakeven in H2 2026 and ~ $100M cash at year-end.

Underlying demand weakness persists — Q4 total revenue was $43.9M (+25% YoY) but organic revenue declined ~22% (Simoa -22%, Spatial -23%), academic customers were ~55% of mix and pharma revenue fell 21%, and 2026 guidance of $169–174M assumes no market improvement.

Diagnostics progress for LucentAD Complete is a key commercial catalyst — CMS set a $897 reimbursement rate, Quanterix submitted a 510(k) in Jan 2026 and expects FDA clearance in ~6–9 months, while clinical utility studies and payer engagement are underway.

New CEO Everett Cunningham brings commercial-scale experience and is prioritizing growth and ROI — management expects a steady cadence of assay launches in 2026, is running early access for the higher-plex Simoa One platform, and will prioritize investments to drive diagnostics and larger pharma Accelerator projects.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,148. The company has a market capitalization of $295.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 277,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences and diagnostics company specializing in ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms. Its proprietary Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology enables researchers to detect and quantify proteins, peptides and nucleic acids at femtomolar concentrations, offering sensitivity that surpasses traditional immunoassay methods. By translating single-molecule detection into routine laboratory workflows, Quanterix aims to accelerate biomarker discovery and the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Simoa HD-1 and HD-X Analyzers, which automate high-throughput digital immunoassays for quantifying low-abundance biomarkers.

