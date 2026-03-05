Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 55,953 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 29th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 112,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $121.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 179,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 347.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

