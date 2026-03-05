Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Grows By 28.7%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,134,054 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 29th total of 881,302 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CGBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGBD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGBD opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $571.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $17.40.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.
Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.
The firm focuses on U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Secured Lending
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.