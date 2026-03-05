ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,837 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 29th total of 3,786 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:UBR opened at $35.87 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Company Profile
