Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,848 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the February 12th total of 68,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 146,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 683,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 25.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 96,521 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AGD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.