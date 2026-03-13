Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,423 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 12th total of 12,210 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kovitz Core Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQTY traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Kovitz Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.

