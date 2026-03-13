Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of AMTB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.71 million during the quarter. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other news, Director Odilon Almeida acquired 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $101,087.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,582.84. The trade was a 963.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 153.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

