Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Drops By 56.5%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,074 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the February 12th total of 9,368 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 772,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 366.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 482,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 378,732 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.94. 43,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,801. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) is a closed-end investment company sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Incepted in December 1994, the fund provides U.S. investors with a dedicated vehicle for exposure to the securities of Indian companies. As a closed-end fund, it issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the NYSE, offering liquidity and the potential for share price discovery in addition to underlying net asset value.

The fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of Indian issuers.

