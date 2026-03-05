Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

