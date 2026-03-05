Short Interest in mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Expands By 27.6%

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,804 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 29th total of 9,254 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

mBank Stock Performance

mBank stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. mBank has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.79.

About mBank

mBank is a leading digital financial institution headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, with roots dating back to its founding as BRE Bank in 1986. Since its rebranding to mBank in 2013, the company has focused on delivering a fully integrated suite of banking services through advanced online and mobile platforms. As one of the first banks in Central and Eastern Europe to embrace direct banking, mBank has established itself as a pioneer in digital financial solutions.

The bank serves a diversified customer base that includes retail clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers.

