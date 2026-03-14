IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,259 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 6.9% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $439,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $265,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $520,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $378,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

IDXX opened at $573.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $658.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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