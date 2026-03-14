iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Holdings Lifted by Plum Street Advisors LLC

Plum Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,441 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up about 2.3% of Plum Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Plum Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%

ICSH opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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