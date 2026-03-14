122,966 Shares in UBS Group AG $UBS Bought by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. UBS Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

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UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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